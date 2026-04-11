Folk singer Mame Khan offered a glimpse into Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar, sharing photos with Ranveer Singh and Aryan Khan. He called the event 'bhajan clubbing'. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

Mame Khan Shares Glimpse of 'Bhajan Clubbing'

Folk singer Mame Khan on Friday shared several pictures from Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, offering a glimpse into the star-studded event. In one of the pictures, Mame Khan was seen smiling alongside actor Ranveer Singh. He also shared another photograph featuring Aryan Khan and Anant Ambani, capturing moments from the celebration.

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"A night filled with stars, but the brightest one was truly Shri Anant Ambani ji. Seeing such kindness and humility in person is always truly inspiring. I'm feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of this musical celebration--this was bhajan clubbing at its absolute best! #anantambani #mamekhan #ranveersingh #aryankhan #happybirthdayanantambani," he captioned the post.

Bollywood Stars Extend Birthday Wishes

Earlier, several celebrities had extended birthday wishes to Anant Ambani, including actor Salman Khan, who shared a personal message and photograph on Instagram. In the picture, he was seen climbing on Anant Ambani's back, with both smiling. Along with the image, Salman wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo... yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega ... long live my younger brother Anant... dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul," showing his strong bond with Anant.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also extended birthday wishes to Anant Ambani through his Instagram handle. In his post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."