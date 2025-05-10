Amrita Singh to Karisma Kapoor: 7 Bollywood single moms without makeup look
Several Bollywood actresses are raising their children as single mothers. See their no-makeup looks here.
| Published : May 10 2025, 05:43 PM
1 Min read
Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh got divorced from Saif Ali Khan in 2004. Since then, she has been raising her two children, Sara and Ibrahim, as a single mother. Here she is seen without makeup.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor got divorced from businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2016. Since then, she has been raising her children as a single mother. In this photo, she is seen with a no-makeup look.
Seema Sajdeh
Seema Sajdeh got divorced from Sohail Khan in 2022. After separating from Sohail Khan, Seema is raising Nirvaan and Yohan. This is how she looks without makeup.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen is the mother of two daughters without being married. She has adopted both of them. Here she is seen with a no-makeup look.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora got divorced from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. Since then, she has been raising her son Arhaan as a single mother. This is how she looks without makeup.
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards. During that time, she became pregnant. However, after that, she raised her daughter, fashion designer Masaba, alone. This is how she looks without makeup.
