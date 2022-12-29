Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold and hot bedroom song goes VIRAL-WATCH

Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and Amrapali's bedroom romance received 3,44,059 plus views, and fans are putting lovely comments on their video.



The Bhojpuri industry is expanding by the day. Fans anxiously await the release of the movie or Bhojpuri music. Also, show your support for the industry's performers and actresses.

The industry's most well-known faces are Nirahua and Amrapali. They continue to make news for their daring and seductive videos. Nirahua and Amrapali are seen once again stealing hearts with their relationship. (WATCH VIDEO)



You can't keep your eyes off Amrapali and Nirahua's sexiest relationship. In the song 'Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyi Ho,' the duo is shown romancing. This film is really bold and hot, and it has the potential to shift your entire attitude.

Nirahua is seen romancing Amrapali in bed in this scene. On the other hand, Amrapali's emotions are too intense to manage. This on-screen duo is igniting the fire.



Fans went wild after witnessing their sweet video. They are constantly receiving likes on the video. For the uninitiated, the video has gotten 344,059 views and has been commented on. The duo is recognised as the Bhojpuri industry's power couple. Fans go nuts when they see them all together.

