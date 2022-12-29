Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold and hot bedroom song goes VIRAL-WATCH

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and Amrapali's bedroom romance received 3,44,059 plus views, and fans are putting lovely comments on their video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is expanding by the day. Fans anxiously await the release of the movie or Bhojpuri music. Also, show your support for the industry's performers and actresses.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The industry's most well-known faces are Nirahua and Amrapali. They continue to make news for their daring and seductive videos. Nirahua and Amrapali are seen once again stealing hearts with their relationship. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You can't keep your eyes off Amrapali and Nirahua's sexiest relationship. In the song 'Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyi Ho,' the duo is shown romancing. This film is really bold and hot, and it has the potential to shift your entire attitude.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua is seen romancing Amrapali in bed in this scene. On the other hand, Amrapali's emotions are too intense to manage. This on-screen duo is igniting the fire.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans went wild after witnessing their sweet video. They are constantly receiving likes on the video. For the uninitiated, the video has gotten 344,059 views and has been commented on. The duo is recognised as the Bhojpuri industry's power couple. Fans go nuts when they see them all together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are more effective when seen together. Their sensual chemistry has the power to alter your whole mood. Amrapali herself stated in an interview, "I adore working with Nirahua Ji because of our comfort level and understanding." 'After reading the screenplay, we can readily envision who would respond in what way,' she continued. This definitely demonstrates their ease with one another.
     

