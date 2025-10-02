Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have taken legal action after a deepfake video featuring Aishwarya went viral online. The duo has filed a ₹4 crore lawsuit, sparking fresh debate on AI misuse and digital safety.

The power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, had to take action against some worrying deepfake video scandal. They apparently slapped a lawsuit of ₹4 crores on the culprits who violated their rights, constituting yet another instance of celebrities fighting against increasing threats of AI-manipulated fake content.

Deepfake Scandal Threats

AI cut out and assembled videos to create something that infringed on privacy-reputation. Just recently, a fake video of Aishwarya Rai went viral on social media. This deepfake presented Aishwarya Rai doing something scandalous in a made-up situation. The family and fans alike felt concerned about the sheer realism that lent its product the technicality of hardly being distinguishable in a short time.

Not only did this ignite outrage across the fan base of the Bachchan family, but it rightly raised alarms about domain mischief from AI tools.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan File ₹4 Crore Lawsuit

Reports claim that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan filed a lawsuit against the creators and distributors of this video for ₹4 crore. The complaint mentions points of defamation, infringing upon one's dignity, exploitation of technology, and so on.

The couple's legal team demanded that the video be immediately taken down from all platforms with all apprehended zaraland. Next, compensation must be awarded for the effects aforementioned. This is for the perceived emotional impact and reputational harm of the malicious acts above.

Celebrities and Deepfake Menace

These are far from the first instances when deepfakes have launched attacks against Bollywood celebrities. Recently, a couple of other actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol, was dealt with the same problem due to AI-generated content. That showcases the dark side of cybercriminals using highly innovative deepfake technology.

It is also being stated by the experts that these videos do not only mislead spectators but also create an environment of cyber harassment, especially against women who remain in the eyes of the public.

The Bigger Issue of Online Safety

The Bachchan lawsuit remains relevant as India, in the present day, is found to be much more concerned about the darker side of artificial intelligence. While the government has made a start regarding discussion of curbing the AI in acts, the legal setup is yet to mature. Such cases highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity legislation and guidelines on digital ethics.