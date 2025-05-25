- Home
Amitabh Bachchan to Govinda: See list of Bollywood celebs who requested work during tough times
Several big stars, from Amitabh Bachchan to Raj Kapoor, went through financial hardship and had to look for work. Read their stories.
| Published : May 25 2025, 08:41 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's company faced huge losses in 2000, forcing him to seek work.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff's film Boom in 2003 didn't do well, leading to losses and him seeking work.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupam Kher
Reports suggest Anupam Kher went bankrupt in 2004 and had to ask for work.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Govinda
Govinda's career faded, and he had to ask other celebrities for work.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker flopped, causing him huge losses, and he sought work to survive.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Kabir Bedi
Kabir Bedi recently revealed he was left broke after his son's death.
