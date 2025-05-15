- Home
Amitabh Bachchan vs Dharmendra: Comparing icons – Career highs, net worth and box office glory
A fascinating comparison of the net worth of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Find out who has more wealth and which films were the biggest hits of their careers.
| Published : May 15 2025, 10:46 AM
2 Min read
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan vs Dharmendra: Bollywood's popular actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are well-liked. Both made their mark in Bollywood with brilliant acting and hard work. So let's know about both of their hit films and their net worth.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan started his career with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. Although the film was not very successful at the box office, Amitabh's acting was highly appreciated.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
After this, Amitabh Bachchan became the biggest superstar by working in about 43 hit films like Sholay, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Coolie.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
However, there came a time in Amitabh Bachchan's life when his event management company, named ABCL, sank. After this, Amitabh came under crores of debt. During this time he was offered the KBC show and by working in this show, Amitabh Bachchan got a new identity.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is Rs 1,600 crore. Along with this, he also has a collection of many properties and lavish cars.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
On the other hand, talking about Dharmendra, he made his Bollywood debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. However, he made his real identity in the industry with the film Phool Aur Patthar. In this film, he appeared as an action hero. This film proved to be a big hit at the box office.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Dharmendra has worked in more than 240 films in his career, out of which 74 films have been hits at the box office. Apart from this, he has also given 7 blockbusters, 13 superhits, 25 hits and 29 semi-hit films.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
According to media reports, Dharmendra's net worth is Rs 480 crore. Dharmendra has a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai and a very big farmhouse in Lonavala. * All this information is based on different web sources Wikipedia and available data. For comparison of any subject, please visit the official site.
