6 8

Image Credit : Social Media

On the other hand, talking about Dharmendra, he made his Bollywood debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. However, he made his real identity in the industry with the film Phool Aur Patthar. In this film, he appeared as an action hero. This film proved to be a big hit at the box office.