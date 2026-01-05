- Home
Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' (KBC 17) has ended. Its grand finale happened recently. But after the show ended, the 83-year-old Big B is a bit troubled. He has described his situation in his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an emotional note on his personal blog, opening up about how he has been feeling since the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati concluded. He described the days after the finale as unusually long and heavy, comparing them to wandering through an endless wasteland with tired steps.
In his reflective post, the legendary actor also admitted to feeling mentally stuck. He wrote that despite the exhaustion, he is determined to move forward, even if it means dragging himself out of this phase. His honest words resonated deeply with fans who admire his dedication and discipline.
The KBC 17 grand finale aired on Friday, January 2, 2026, and turned into a memorable night for viewers. During the finale, Amitabh Bachchan created television history by singing continuously for 32 minutes, setting a rare and remarkable record on Indian TV.
The finale was also emotionally charged, with Big B visibly moved as he addressed the audience. He humbly credited viewers for the show’s enduring success, saying that the show exists because of them, and in turn, they exist because of the show’s legacy and connection.
Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati for 25 years, hosting it since its debut in 2000, except for one season hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Beyond television, his recent work includes the 2024 film Vettaiyan, reaffirming his enduring presence in Indian cinema.
