The 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' finale was an emotional affair as host Amitabh Bachchan thanked the audience for their enduring love. He reflected on the show's journey and the deep bond he shares with viewers, marking the end of the season.

The latest episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' marked the end of the season, and it turned into an emotional moment for host Amitabh Bachchan. As the show wrapped up, the veteran actor spoke from the heart and thanked the audience for standing by him and the show over the years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The final episode began with Big B welcoming viewers for the last time in Season 17. Before the game resumed, he paused to share his feelings about how quickly time had passed and how special the journey of the show has been for him. Talking about how moments in life sometimes end sooner than expected, Bachchan shared his thoughts with the audience and said, "'Kabhi kabhi hum kuch pal ko itne jee lete hain ke, itna kho jaate hain ke jab woh pal apne aakhri chor mein hota hai toh lagta hai ki, arre abhi abhi toh shuru hua tha, aur itni jaldi khatam bhi hogaya. Sab kuch aisa lagta hai, maano kal ki he baat hai. Inhi bhaavnao se gujarate hue. Main iss khel ki akhiri din ki shurwat karne jaa raha hoon."

A Deep Bond with the Audience

As the episode moved ahead, the actor spoke about the deep bond he shares with the viewers. He reflected on how much of his life he has spent with the audience through the show and how their love has kept him going year after year. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sonytvofficial

Sharing his gratitude, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Apne jeevan ka ek tehahi ji haan one third of my life, se zyaada hissa aap sab ke saath bitana, mere liye bahot he saubhagya ki baat hai. Jab Jab maine iss manch se kaha hai ke hum aarahe hain ke aap sab ne khuli bahaaon se mera swagat kiya hai. "Jab main hasaa hoon toh aap hasse hain, jab meri aakhein num hui hain toh aapke bhi aankhon se aansu bahe hain. Aap mere saath iss safar mein bhagidaar bante rahe hain, Aarambh se lekar anth tak. Aap hain toh ye khel hai, aur ye khel hai toh hum hain. Bahot bahot dhanyavaad aapka," he added.

The Legacy of KBC

KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance, and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC has become more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives. (ANI)