Image Credit : facebook / Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Still Going Strong at 82

Indian film industry megastar Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is showing no signs of slowing down in his eighties. He's busy with films and reality shows, saying he finds joy in working. And he commands a hefty salary for his work, whether it's a film or a show.

Most people at his age would be enjoying a relaxing retirement, but Amitabh says he'll keep acting as long as he can. He's taking on age-appropriate roles and is busy in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. In fact, he's currently doing more South Indian films than Bollywood ones.