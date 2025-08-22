Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan opens up about the challenges of aging, sharing his daily struggles and how he's coping with them

Bollywood's Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is now 82 years young. He continues to be incredibly active, working on films, reality shows, and maintaining a vibrant social media presence. In a recent post, he shared with fans the challenges he faces with aging.

Amitabh Bachchan confessed that tasks once easy now require more effort and concentration. He also acknowledged the increasing need for 'handle bars' around his house.

The Impact of Age - Even Small Tasks Require Effort: He shared that health, along with medication, plays a significant role in his daily life now. He noted that the body gradually loses balance, and working on it is essential. He emphasizes the importance of yoga, exercise, pranayama, and mobility training. Even small tasks require considerable effort. He cautions against assuming that tasks once easy will remain so. Missing a day of his routine results in pain and stiffness. Even mundane tasks now require careful thought and execution.

Following his doctor's advice, Bachchan now sits down to put on his pants, as standing up to do so affects his balance. He also mentioned installing handle bars around his home, something he initially found amusing but now recognizes as essential.

Simple tasks like picking up a piece of paper from the floor now feel difficult. Actions once performed swiftly are now slow and uncertain. Acknowledging that readers might find his blog amusing, Bachchan highlights the universal truth of aging.

He expresses his hope that others won't experience these challenges but acknowledges their inevitability. He reflects on how the journey of decline begins at birth. In youth, life's challenges are overcome quickly, but as we age, life throws speed bumps in our path. Concluding his blog philosophically, he states that true satisfaction lies in fulfilling life's purpose and preparing for the future. He credits his daughter Shweta for this wisdom.

Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the film 'Section 84' and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's action film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.