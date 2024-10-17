Amitabh Bachchan adds an electric BMW i7 sedan worth Rs 2 crore in his car collection

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has acquired the electric BMW i7, a luxury sedan worth over Rs 2 crore. This purchase reflects a shift towards sustainable luxury in the high-end car market and adds to Bachchan's impressive collection, which includes a range of vehicles from a vintage Fiat to a Rolls Royce Phantom VII.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is considered to be among the most admired stars in Indian film, has added the BMW i7, an opulent electric automobile, to his already impressive collection. This state-of-the-art luxury vehicle, which is valued at over Rs 2 crore, represents a turning point in Bachchan's lifelong love of cars and makes a big statement about the trend in the world of high-end cars toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable options.

Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, has long been known for his exquisite taste in vehicles. His most recent purchase of a BMW i7 demonstrates his dedication to cutting-edge luxury and technology. The sedan's cutting-edge technologies and sleek, modern design aspects complement Bachchan's classic demeanor and his taste for high-end, sporty vehicles. Even the biggest names in Bollywood appear to be embracing the future of driving by making environmentally friendly decisions as the market for electric vehicles keeps expanding.

The BMW i7 is more than simply a high-end sedan; it's a well-balanced combination of performance and sustainability. The electric car, which costs Rs 2.03 crore, is loaded with the newest advancements in automotive technology. The car's sophisticated appearance is reflected in its eye-catching two-tone Oxide Grey Metallic paint choice. With a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 14.9-inch digital instrument cluster, the luxurious cabin offers a captivating driving experience.

With a 31.3-inch theater screen with 8K resolution and Amazon Fire TV, the automobile becomes an entertainment center on wheels and provides unmatched luxury for passengers in the backseat. Passengers may also customize their experience while traveling in luxury and style thanks to the car's 5.5-inch touchscreen, which controls back seat functionality. The i7's cutting-edge features make it a worthy addition to Bachchan's collection of high-end automobiles, highlighting his taste for luxury without sacrificing environmentally responsible technology.

Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy relationship with automobiles has taken a new turn with the addition of the BMW i7 to his collection. After his first triumph with the movie Saat Hindustani, he bought a used Fiat 1100, which marked the beginning of his automobile odyssey decades ago. This vehicle was a significant turning point in Bachchan's career and sparked a lifelong love of automobiles that would follow him throughout his remarkable career. Bachchan has gradually amassed a remarkable and varied collection of high-end cars over the years. A Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls Royce Phantom VII, a Land Rover Defender renowned for its off-road capabilities, and a roomy Lexus LX 570 are among the legendary vehicles kept in his garage. Along with these luxurious cars, he also owns a chic Mini Cooper S, demonstrating his love of small yet potent automobiles. Bachchan's varied collection showcases both his success and his astute automotive taste.

