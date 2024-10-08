Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 5 budget CNG SUVs in India for 2024

    Discover the leading CNG SUVs in India that combine fuel efficiency, performance, and affordability, making them ideal for eco-conscious drivers seeking cost-effective options.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Looking for a budget-friendly CNG SUV to suit your eco-conscious lifestyle? With the rising demand for greener fuel alternatives and cost-effective driving, several manufacturers in India have introduced CNG variants of their popular SUVs. Here’s a list of the most popular CNG SUVs in India that offer the perfect blend of fuel efficiency, performance, and affordability.

    1. Tata Nexon

    With a new turbocharged engine, Tata just unveiled the Nexon iCNG in India. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2-liter engine generates 170 Nm of torque and 99 horsepower. There is a six-speed manual gearbox available for the CNG Nexon.

    2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG comes in three different models and begins at Rs 9.29 lakh. The 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine that is being offered is the same one seen in other Maruti Suzuki vehicles. This is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and produces a maximum torque of 121 Nm and 87 horsepower. Its official fuel economy, as verified by ARAI, is 25.51 km/kg.

    3. Tata Punch

    Ex-showroom prices for the Punch iCNG range from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh. This puts it among the most reasonably priced SUVs available right now. Twin-cylinder technology gives the Punch considerable trunk room that may be used. The Punch's 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine generates 72 horsepower and a maximum torque of 103 Nm. This motor is connected to a

    4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is simply a Maruti Suzuki Fronx which has been rebadged. The Taisor comes at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh. Both the Taisor as well as the Fronx are get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine which returns a fuel economy of 28.5km/kg. This powerplant is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and develops 76 horsepower and 98 Nm of torque.

    5. Hyundai Exter

    A rival to the Tata Punch in the mini SUV sector is the Hyundai Exter. The Exter comes at a starting price of Rs 8.43 lakh. The CNG models of the Exter comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine providing 68 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. The transmission attached to this engine is a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Exter returns a mileage of 27.1 km/kg.

