Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Rajat Dalal get into heated argument after gas challenge, Read more

    In Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal clash in a heated argument over cooking rights, reflecting rising tensions amid ongoing food shortages in the house.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal have maintained a friendly relationship in the Bigg Boss 18 house, but recent tensions indicate that their bond is facing challenges. In a dramatic upcoming promo, Vivian is seen expressing his frustration over the ongoing food shortages. He angrily shouts that he will eat or cook whatever he wants, regardless of anyone's objections. This outburst did not sit well with Rajat, who confronted Vivian, challenging him to switch on the gas if he was so determined to take matters into his own hands.

    The confrontation escalated quickly, with Vivian responding defiantly, “Theeke rok ke dikha do. Ek time ka bhi rok ke dikhana chal,” as he walked away, emphasizing his unwillingness to back down from the situation. This fiery exchange highlights the mounting stress within the house, as contestants navigate the pressures of competition and limited resources.

    This isn't the first time tensions have flared between the two. Earlier, Rajat lost his temper when Vivian criticized him for allowing Chahat Pandey to use the washroom—a responsibility Rajat had been assigned. Such disagreements underscore how the intense living conditions of Bigg Boss can exacerbate conflicts among contestants.

    In a previous altercation, Rajat even threatened to break Vivian's finger if he pointed at him again. However, Vivian managed to calm him down, leading to a reconciliation that ended with the two sharing a hug. This incident showed that despite their differences, they could resolve conflicts, at least temporarily.

    As the competition continues and stress levels rise, viewers are left wondering whether Vivian and Rajat can mend their friendship or if this latest clash will mark a significant turning point in their relationship. The dynamics within the house are shifting, and the future of their brotherhood remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly anticipating how this storyline will unfold.

