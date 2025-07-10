Alok Nath birthday: Here's everything to know about his life, acting career
Alok Nath Birthday: Famous in the entertainment world as Sanskari Babuji, Alok Nath has turned 69. He was born in 1956 in Bihar. Alok, who has been a part of many hit serials and films, has been living a life away from the limelight for years
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
69-year-old Alok Nath has been away from the limelight since 2019. Where he is and what he's doing is hardly known.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath's father was a doctor and wanted his son to follow in his footsteps. However, Alok was always interested in acting.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath developed an interest in theater during his college days. He honed his acting skills with the Ruchika Theatre Group and trained at the National School of Drama.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath's career began with a small role in the 1982 film Gandhi, for which he earned 20,000 rupees.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath came to the film industry to be a hero. He got lead roles in a few films, but they didn't do well. He then started playing character roles and became popular.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath worked in TV serials along with films. His image as Sanskari Babuji was established. He played the roles of father, grandfather, husband, and maternal grandfather in many films and TV shows.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Rajshri films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and Hum Saath Saath Hain changed Alok Nath's image completely, and he became the most famous Sanskari Babuji.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Alok Nath has worked in many films. He was last seen in the 2019 film De De Pyaar De. Since then, he has been away from films and TV.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Vinita Malik, who has appeared in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is Alok Nath's real sister. Alok is married to Ashu Singh, and they have a son, Shivang Nath.
Top Stories