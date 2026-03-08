Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India good luck for the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. Cricket fever has gripped the nation ahead of the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has extended his best wishes to all teams competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with a special message of encouragement for Team India ahead of the much-anticipated final against the New Zealand national cricket team. Speaking to ANI, the acclaimed actor praised the Indian side and expressed hope that they would lift the trophy in the tournament's summit clash. "India, you are the best team in the world... All the best. Good luck. Come back with the victory so that 140 crore people can proudly say once again that East or West, the Indian team is the best," Kher said.

His message comes as cricket fever grips the country ahead of the final scheduled at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans began arriving in large numbers on Sunday, hours before the match, to support the India national cricket team in their quest for the title. Supporters expressed confidence in the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue but acknowledged that the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side would pose a formidable challenge in the decisive encounter.

Contrasting Journeys to the Final

Both teams have taken contrasting paths to reach the final of the tournament.

New Zealand's Remarkable Comeback

New Zealand endured setbacks in the group stage with losses to South Africa and England, but staged a dramatic turnaround in the semifinals. The Black Caps chased down a target of 170 against South Africa in emphatic fashion, registering a nine-wicket win in just 12.5 overs. The match was highlighted by a remarkable innings from Finn Allen, who struck a 33-ball century, the fastest hundred in the history of the T20 World Cup.

India's Dominant Run

India's journey to the final has been equally impressive. The hosts remained unbeaten in the group stage, with their only setback coming against South Africa during the Super 8s. In the semifinal against England, India posted a formidable 253/7 before securing a thrilling seven-run victory to book their place in the final.

Historical Edge vs. Current Momentum

Historically, New Zealand have held the upper hand over India in T20 World Cup meetings, having never lost to them in the tournament, including encounters in 2007, 2016 and 2021. However, India head into the final with momentum on their side after a 4-1 T20I series win over the Black Caps at home earlier this year.