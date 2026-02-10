Kaveri Barua revealed the rules are strict: no direct eye contact, no handshakes, maintain physical distance, and no noise. She said his team ensures these are followed.

Unbelievable rules of Allu Arjun.



A media professional reveals some of the shocking "do's and don'ts" when meeting megastar Allu Arjun.



From strictly following a list of 42 rules to being told "don't look in sir's eyes" and "don't shake hands,"



Why someone can't look in your… pic.twitter.com/pGv9UmhhBP — lakshman (@rebel_notout) February 10, 2026