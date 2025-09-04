- Home
Allu Arjun Plans ‘Sarrainodu 2’ Sequel, Balancing Pan-India Films with Telugu Mass Hits
Allu Arjun is reportedly planning ‘Sarrainodu 2’ while balancing his big pan-India projects. The sequel aims to bring back his mass entertainer avatar, reuniting him with Boyapati Srinu after the 2016 blockbuster hit ‘Sarrainodu.’
Image Credit : facebook / Allu Arjun
Pan-India films are trending in Tollywood, but fans miss seeing their heroes annually. Allu Arjun reportedly acknowledges this and plans a quick Telugu mass film alongside pan-India projects.
Image Credit : our own
Bunny is considering a sequel to a successful project. 'Sarrainodu,' a 2016 blockbuster, was well-received. Fans loved Allu Arjun's mass avatar, Thaman's music, and the action.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Allu Aravind and fans want this combo back. Reports suggest 'Sarrainodu 2' is greenlit, with story discussions reportedly receiving positive responses from Bunny and Aravind.
Image Credit : instagram
Bunny, busy with 'Pushpa 2' and Atlee's sci-fi film, is reportedly committed to 'Sarrainodu 2,' with Allu Aravind overseeing the project.
Image Credit : Asianet News
While doing pan-India films, Allu Arjun wants a Telugu mass entertainer. Boyapati Srinu, busy with 'Akhanda 2,' might start 'Sarrainodu 2' in 2026, with a potential announcement early that year.
