All well between Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora? Actor sells 4BHK next to ladylove's home at a Rs 4 crore loss

Arjun Kapoor bought a 4BHK apartment for ₹20 crore to stay close to Malaika Arora in West Bandra. However, now he sells the same flat for ₹16 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Every step of the way, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor redefine the ideals of a partnership. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's power couple once again gave their fans cause to celebrate when the latter bought a posh, opulent 4BHK property in the very same building where his ladylove lives.



Yogen Shah

The two lovebirds' followers were quite excited to hear that they were now living close by to one another, and some even speculated that wedding bells would soon ring. Arjun recently bought an apartment, but out of the blue, he has decided to sell it.



Arjun Kapoor has bought a four-bedroom condo in Bandra's 81 Aureate building (W). According to rumours, the Ek Villain Returns star spent a staggering $20 crore to purchase his 4364 square foot new house. Malaika Arora, his ladylove, would have been one of his closest neighbours if he had moved into the complex.



Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Among his other famous neighbours would have been Karan Kundrra and her rumoured ex Sonakshi Sinha. After selling the flat in the 81 Aureate building in Bandra, it appears that Arjun would continue to live at Raheja Orchid in Juhu for a considerable amount of time.



Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Now, a story in the Hindustan Times claims that Arjun Kapoor just sold his 81 Aureate building at Bandra West property, which was next to his ladylove Malaika Arora's house, for 16 crores, which is Rs 4 crores less than what he had paid for it.

Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Anshula Kapoor, the actor's sister, reportedly signed the sale contract when it was filed on May 19. It is unknown why she sold it so quickly and was willing to take a loss to get it off his hands, but it appears like Malaika and Arjun are in a happy relationship. Also Read: Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram