In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being labeled as nepo babies. The filmmaker also made some bold statements, saying that people who come from outside to pursue their big Bollywood dreams have it rather easy. Keep scrolling to know more.

We all blame Imtiaz Ali for breaking our hearts a million times with his exceptional filmmaking skills. He knows what he is doing, and he does it so right. With films like Rockstar and Love Aaj Kal to look back at, he is all set to bring in the magic of fresh romance yet again. Yes, Ali has been actively giving interviews for his upcoming film starring Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina, titled Mein Vaapas Aaunga.

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Imtiaz Ali On Nepo Babies Debate

Ali recently found himself in a pool of opinions from the netizens after his certain remarks about Deepika Padukone went viral. Now, in a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, he shared his thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being labelled as nepo babies. Yes, talking exclusively to the media portal, he said that people who come from outside have it rather easy. While the nepo babies have added toughness to their spectrum, making them more prone to proving their worth.

“I think that Alia, Ranbir, and many others from the film industry face additional challenges because they have successful examples around them. They must compete with their own family members to consider themselves successful in their own minds,” he told Zoom. He further added, "Those coming from outside have it easier, like me."

On Ranbir And Alia's Acting Craft

The director further said, “Ranbir is undoubtedly a prominent actor in the film industry today. You may label him a nepo child, but those doubts fade away because he is exceptional. Alia Bhatt is so remarkable that you wouldn't resent her for landing a role; instead, you would wish for her to receive more opportunities. It’s like that, but one must earn it. Individuals born into the film industry have to work even harder for it.”

Imtiaz also said that he never thought he would direct a TV show, but when he did, he found it straightforward. Imtiaz also stated that the experience would be different for his daughter.