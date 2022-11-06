Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt to become mother soon: Mahesh Bhatt is excited and waiting to become a grandfather

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Mahesh Bhatt, the director and father of Alia Bhatt, is overjoyed to become a grandfather soon as his daughter is being admitted to the hospital.

    The baby of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be here, and the whole Kapoor and Bhatt Khandaans is impatiently awaiting his or her birth. We already said that Alia and Ranbir Kapoorwere seen arriving at the hospital this morning. 
     

    alia bhatt

    Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father, is as excited as the rest of us as we wait for the wonderful news. The anticipating grandfather told TOI that he was excitedly anticipating the new sun to rise, a fresh glittering dew drop of life, as he confirmed his daughter Alia had been admitted to the hospital.

    Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, was seen arriving at the Mumbai hospital where the actress is being treated. Last month, the Kapoor and Bhatt families organised an intimate baby shower for Alia Bhatt at their Mumbai residence Vastu.
     

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The actress later shared some lovely pics from the celebrations and simply wrote, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons. 

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Mahesh Bhatt was thrilled when his daughter Alia married Ranbir Kapoor, and at that moment, he inscribed both of their names in mehendi on his hand. Seven months after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's April wedding, the couple is expecting their first child.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Within three months of being married, Alia Bhatt said she was expecting a child. She received a lot of backlash for this. Even more generously, the Brahmastra actor told the trolls not to be concerned about her safety.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Even more proof that they are dissatisfied in life was added. Shaheen Bhatt also criticised the naysayers for saying Alia was pregnant before getting married. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery?

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir was ecstatic with his ability to evoke an aftereffect and delightedly discussed it in the media. The actor from Brahmastra constantly told Alia that he wanted a daughter but really wanted a son. We shall find out if it is a boy or a girl in the coming hours. Also Read: Alia Bhatt in hospital; Ranbir Kapoor to become dad soon-reports

