Alia Bhatt to become mother soon: Mahesh Bhatt is excited and waiting to become a grandfather

Mahesh Bhatt, the director and father of Alia Bhatt, is overjoyed to become a grandfather soon as his daughter is being admitted to the hospital.

The baby of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be here, and the whole Kapoor and Bhatt Khandaans is impatiently awaiting his or her birth. We already said that Alia and Ranbir Kapoorwere seen arriving at the hospital this morning.



alia bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father, is as excited as the rest of us as we wait for the wonderful news. The anticipating grandfather told TOI that he was excitedly anticipating the new sun to rise, a fresh glittering dew drop of life, as he confirmed his daughter Alia had been admitted to the hospital.

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, was seen arriving at the Mumbai hospital where the actress is being treated. Last month, the Kapoor and Bhatt families organised an intimate baby shower for Alia Bhatt at their Mumbai residence Vastu.



Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The actress later shared some lovely pics from the celebrations and simply wrote, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mahesh Bhatt was thrilled when his daughter Alia married Ranbir Kapoor, and at that moment, he inscribed both of their names in mehendi on his hand. Seven months after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's April wedding, the couple is expecting their first child.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Within three months of being married, Alia Bhatt said she was expecting a child. She received a lot of backlash for this. Even more generously, the Brahmastra actor told the trolls not to be concerned about her safety.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Even more proof that they are dissatisfied in life was added. Shaheen Bhatt also criticised the naysayers for saying Alia was pregnant before getting married. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery?

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram