Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Is Ranbir a good husband material? Read what Neetu Singh has to say

Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, had once stated that her son would be an excellent partner and more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most adored pairs, are expected to tie the wedding this weekend, and preparations are on. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, her father Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother, recently confirmed their wedding and stated that the pair would marry on April 14.



On April 13, the actress will have her Mehendi. Several videos have emerged online showing the wedding preparations in full swing. RK Studios in Mumbai has been lit up in anticipation of this great enormous wedding. RK Studios may be seen decked with a magnificent string of lights in a video published on a paparazzo's Instagram feed.

The building's gate looked lovely with ornamental lights. As soon as the video became viral, fans and netizens flocked to the comments section to express their delight. Many others said RK Studios looked 'amazing' when it was lit up. Some even claimed that RK Studios was purchased by Godrej Properties, which bought the historic property in suburban Chembur that was founded in 1948 by Raj Kapoor.



Ranbir Kapoor has a strong relationship with his mother, Neetu Singh. Not only is she close to Ranbir, but she is also close to his fiancée Alia Bhatt and her family. In an earlier interview, Neetu talked about her son's love life and how Ranbir gets caught up in bad relationships.



Since he entered the film industry, we have seen several ladies in Ranbir Kapoor's life, from Avantika Malik to Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif and now Alia Bhatt.

Neetu once said that Ranbir is too shy to start an affair, '"I think he's charming, but he's quite bashful," Neetu previously observed. He doesn't appear to be approaching a girl. They make the initial move, and he is too soft to say no, so he becomes entangled."



The mother of two even admitted that she frequently assisted Ranbir in getting out of problematic relationships, saying, "But he does confide in me, and occasionally seeks for my counsel." I speak to him as if he were a friend, and I even try to get him out of the situation if it is the best choice."



Will Ranbir Kapoor make a good husband? ''So I would sit with Ranbir and talk to him. For hours, I would tell him all I felt was right and wrong with my marriage and explain it all to him. I think he was my best friend then, my only confidant. I would talk my heart out to him as to no one else. He changed then I think, suddenly became responsible, grown-up. I felt he should know everything, for one, it would make him a good husband when the time came," Neetu said.