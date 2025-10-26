Alia Bhatt celebrated her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday with a loving Instagram post, sharing heartfelt words and unseen pictures. Sister Shaheen Bhatt and several celebrities also extended warm wishes to the veteran actor.

Actor Alia Bhatt has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her mother, Soni Razdan, dedicating a sweet note to her on Instagram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Showering her "mama birdie" with much love, Alia wrote, "you are our whole universe and you light it up every... single... day!!!!!" She also included candid pictures with Razdan, showing the mother-daughter duo sharing some happy moments together.

<br>In response, Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actor Dia Mirza and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dedicated warm wishes to the 'Raazi' actor in separate posts.</p><p>Meanwhile, Alia's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen old pictures of Soni Razdan from her younger days.</p><p>"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and the family's CEO, CFO, HR head, and full-time crisis management department. I love you," she wrote in the caption.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DQOuq5FEqUd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DQOuq5FEqUd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters, Shaheen and Alia.</p><p>Soni Razdan has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi, among others. She shared screen space with her daughter, Alia, in 'Raazi' in 2018.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Razdan was recently seen in Danish Reznu's 'Songs of Paradise', the film inspired by the music, life, and journey of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum.</p><p>Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, 'Songs of Paradise' also features Saba Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.</p><p>On the work front for Alia Bhatt, she is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. (ANI)</p>