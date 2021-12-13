  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt’s day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan’s yellow zipper; see pics of stars

    First Published Dec 13, 2021, 9:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the daily dossier of your favourite celebrity spotting, here are pictures from the celebrities that were spotted at various places today.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    From Alia Bhatt’s casual day out with her mother and sister to Kiara Advani being snapped while leaving Sidharth Malhotra’s residence, a host of celebrities were seen through the day at various locations in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures of your favourite stars as we bring you their photographs from their outings.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Alia Bhatt was out with her mommy, Soni Razdan on Monday afternoon. She was seen at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai with her mother and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia’s sky blue tube dress with a slit shows her curves perfectly.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Janhvi Kapoor has hurt her hand but that does not stop her from acing her look. With the sling in her arm, Janhvi was seen wearing a palazzo and crop top with an overlay in a shade of brown. The trendy cat-eye sunglasses and a brown handbag completed her look,

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Varun Dhawan’s yellow jacket makes him look nothing less than dapper. The actor struck a pose for the shutterbugs, looking hot in his trimmed beard.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Kaira Advani wore a dress and a denim jacket for her visit to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s residence. The ‘Shershah’ actress was seen leaving Sidharth Malhotra’s house in her car.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Ahan Shetty sports an all-black look for the airport on early Monday morning. The debutant and son of actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty had a rather drowsy look on his face when he was papped at the airport early morning.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Shaheen Bhatt's white hoody dress is all we want this winter for a casual day out. The tangerine slip-on footwear she wore beneath that, adds a pop of colour to her otherwise plain outfit.

    Alia Bhatt day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan yellow jacket see pics of stars drb

    Sonu Soon never fails to pose for the cameras – whether it is for the paparazzi or for his fans. When he was spotted at the airport today, he was surrounded by a bunch of fans for a selfie.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS] SCJ

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS]

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List) RCB

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post SCJ

    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post

    Is Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North West in trouble? 8-year-old went LIVE on TikTok (WATCH) RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North West in trouble? 8-year-old went LIVE on TikTok (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Harnaaz Sandhu's THIS answer won her Miss Universe 2021 crown; read in details RCB

    Harnaaz Sandhu's THIS answer won her Miss Universe 2021 crown; read in details

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman had once screamed at comic actor, here's why

    Kerala HC asks Whats wrong with PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate gcw

    'What's wrong with PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate?' asks Kerala HC

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS] SCJ

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS]

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List) RCB

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon