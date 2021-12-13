Alia Bhatt’s day out with mom to Janhvi Kapoor in her sling to Varun Dhawan’s yellow zipper; see pics of stars

In the daily dossier of your favourite celebrity spotting, here are pictures from the celebrities that were spotted at various places today.

From Alia Bhatt’s casual day out with her mother and sister to Kiara Advani being snapped while leaving Sidharth Malhotra’s residence, a host of celebrities were seen through the day at various locations in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures of your favourite stars as we bring you their photographs from their outings.

Alia Bhatt was out with her mommy, Soni Razdan on Monday afternoon. She was seen at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai with her mother and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia’s sky blue tube dress with a slit shows her curves perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor has hurt her hand but that does not stop her from acing her look. With the sling in her arm, Janhvi was seen wearing a palazzo and crop top with an overlay in a shade of brown. The trendy cat-eye sunglasses and a brown handbag completed her look,

Varun Dhawan’s yellow jacket makes him look nothing less than dapper. The actor struck a pose for the shutterbugs, looking hot in his trimmed beard.

Kaira Advani wore a dress and a denim jacket for her visit to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s residence. The ‘Shershah’ actress was seen leaving Sidharth Malhotra’s house in her car.

Ahan Shetty sports an all-black look for the airport on early Monday morning. The debutant and son of actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty had a rather drowsy look on his face when he was papped at the airport early morning.

Shaheen Bhatt's white hoody dress is all we want this winter for a casual day out. The tangerine slip-on footwear she wore beneath that, adds a pop of colour to her otherwise plain outfit.