Akshay Kumar’s Lavish Seaside Mansion: A Sneak Peek Into the Star’s Dream Home
Akshay Kumar, born on September 9, 1967, turns 58 today. The action, comedy, and thriller star celebrates his birthday at his lavish Mumbai bungalow, offering fans a glimpse into his stunning and luxurious seaside home.
Akshay Kumar's luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, where he lives with his family, is worth around 80 crore and offers breathtaking sea views.
Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, designed the interiors, using various techniques and themes, ensuring every comfort.
Modern art is a prominent feature, with each room adorned with paintings and artwork. Twinkle incorporated an organic theme.
The bungalow boasts a stunning dining area with large glass windows offering scenic views and lush greenery.
Twinkle designed the bedrooms uniquely, using light wall colors. The ground floor features a deluxe wardrobe, modern kitchen, and home theater.
Twinkle, a writer, created a special room for her work, filled with bookshelves and modern art.
The bungalow has a beautiful garden with various plants, including mango trees planted in memory of Twinkle's father, Rajesh Khanna.
The garden area is beautifully decorated with a seating area, large sculptures, comfortable chairs, and swings.