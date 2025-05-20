Akshay Kumar to Shraddha Kapoor: 9 Bollywood actors and their debut films
From Shraddha Kapoor to Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, this article reveals the debut films of several Bollywood actors and how they fared at the box office. Some were blockbusters, while others faced a disappointing start
| Published : May 20 2025, 09:00 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : instagram
Shraddha Kapoor debuted in 2010 with Teen Patti, which unfortunately flopped.
210
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone's Bollywood journey began with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om in 2007.
310
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's first film, Saugandh (1991), was a box office disaster.
410
Image Credit : instagram
Shahrukh Khan's debut film, Deewana (1992), was a superhit, launching his successful career.
510
Image Credit : instagram
Sunny Deol entered Bollywood with the superhit film Betaab in 1983.
610
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan's first film, Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), was a hit.
710
Image Credit : instagram
Ranbir Kapoor's debut film, Saawariya (2007), was a box office disaster.
810
Image Credit : instagram
Sanjay Dutt's debut film, Rocky (1981), performed exceptionally well.
910
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), made her an instant star.
1010
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina Kaif's debut film, Boom (2003), was a major disaster.
