Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh: Housefull 5 cast and their surprising educational journeys
As the release date of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 approaches, the excitement surrounding the film is growing. Here's a look at the educational qualifications of the film's star cast.
| Published : Jun 04 2025, 10:56 AM
2 Min read
1
1. Akshay Kumar finished school at Don Bosco High School, Matunga. He joined Guru Nanak Khalsa College for higher education but dropped out. He then studied martial arts in Thailand.
2
2. Abhishek Bachchan studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. He attended Aiglon College in Switzerland. He then enrolled at Boston University but left to support his family after ABCL went bankrupt.
3
3. Jacqueline Fernandez attended Sacred Heart School in Bahrain. She graduated in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney. She learned Spanish, French, and Arabic at Berlitz School of Languages.
4
4. Riteish Deshmukh studied at G.D. Somani Memorial School and later earned an architecture degree from Kamala Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai. He worked for a year at a foreign architecture firm.
5
5. Sonam Bajwa graduated from the University of Delhi. She did her schooling at Jaycees Public School, Rudrapur.
6
6. Nargis Fakhri holds degrees in Fine Arts and Psychology. She also has an MBA. She studied at Victoria University of Technology, Melbourne.
7
7. Chunky Pandey took an acting course from Daisy Irani Acting School and Madhumati Academy of Film Dancing and Acting.
8
8. Nana Patekar holds a diploma in Commercial Art from Sir J. J. School of Applied Arts, Mumbai. He also studied at Samarth Vidyalaya in Mumbai.
9
9. Soundarya Sharma studied Bachelor of Dental Studies. She also worked in some hospitals in Delhi. She then joined the National School of Drama and trained in acting.
10
10. Chitrangda Singh studied at Sophia Girls' School, Meerut, and graduated from Lady Irwin College, New Delhi.
