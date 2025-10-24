Akshay Kumar Replaced From Rowdy Rathore? Top 5 Movies He Missed
Akshay Kumar Out From These Movies: Akshay Kumar has been dropped overnight from the film 'Rowdy Rathore 2'. Even before this, makers had removed Akshay Kumar from several films. So, let's find out which movies those are
Rowdy Rathore 2
According to media reports, Akshay Kumar has been replaced in 'Rowdy Rathore 2'. Lakshya Lalwani will now be seen in the lead role. It will be interesting to see how much this film earns after its release.
Welcome Back
Akshay Kumar played the lead role in the film 'Welcome'. The makers wanted to cast him in 'Welcome Back' as well, but it didn't happen. The reason for this was not disclosed. This film turned out to be a flop.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was a blockbuster at the box office. Farhan Akhtar was seen in the lead role. However, the makers were initially thinking of casting Akshay Kumar, but it didn't work out. The film was a blockbuster.
Race
Saif Ali Khan was seen in the lead role in the film 'Race'. According to media reports, the makers had first approached Akshay Kumar for this film, but it couldn't happen. This film was a hit.
Sooryavansham
Amitabh Bachchan played two characters in 'Sooryavansham'. As per reports, the role of his son was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but he was out for some reason. People really liked this film.
Baazigar
The film 'Baazigar' played a key role in taking Shah Rukh Khan's career to new heights. However, this film was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but the makers suddenly dropped him. The film was a superhit.