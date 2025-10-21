Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt post, remembering Asrani and his contribution to the film industry. He also remembered meeting the late actor a week back at the shooting of Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.

Actor Akshay Kumar extended an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star, Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, after the veteran actor's passing on Monday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay penned a heartfelt post, remembering Asrani and his contribution to the film industry. He also remembered meeting the late actor a week back at the shooting of Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.



"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he wrote.



