Actor Akshay Kumar’s devoted fan quit his job and took a hefty loan to build a custom car for the star. However, a brief meeting with Akshay left him deeply disappointed.
Fan Love
Fans go the extra mile for their favorite celebrities, creating surprises, trending hashtags, and personalized messages to make stars feel special and appreciated, showing unwavering support and admiration for their idols’ work and persona.
Unlimited Fan Love
Fans’ devotion to Bollywood stars knows no bounds. From surprises to trending campaigns, they go to great lengths to show their admiration, proving that a true fan’s creativity and dedication can be limitless.
Ultimate Fan Tribute
One devoted fan quit his job to build a car resembling a Rolls-Royce, crafted especially for Akshay Kumar. The incredible gesture caught everyone’s attention, here’s what happened when the star finally saw this unique creation.
Fan’s Grand Gesture
To gift Akshay Kumar the custom-built car, the fan took a loan of four lakhs. After completing the project, he reached out to Akshay’s team, who then invited him to Mumbai to present his creation.
Fan’s Disappointment
The fan arrived in Mumbai with the specially built car for Akshay Kumar but was left disappointed. The star gave him very little time before leaving for a foreign trip, cutting the long-awaited meeting short.
Fan’s New Beginning
Pankaj, now in debt of around eight lakhs, has started renting out the custom-built car for weddings and events. He recently secured a job at a nearby Mahindra showroom, marking a fresh start after his ambitious gesture.