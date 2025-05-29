Akshay Kumar's Box Office Triumph: Beats Khans with 9000Cr Globally
Akshay Kumar is making headlines with his film 'Housefull 5'. Reports suggest he's the only actor to achieve the highest worldwide box office earnings
| Published : May 29 2025, 12:02 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
Reports indicate Akshay is the sole Bollywood actor to hit 9000 crore globally, outdoing Salman, Shahrukh, and Aamir Khan.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Traditionally, the three Khans ruled the box office. Now, Akshay Kumar leads in earnings.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay consistently releases 5-6 films annually, surpassing the Khans' output.
47
Image Credit : instagram
With around 130 films, Akshay's worldwide collection reportedly totals 9000 crore.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Shahrukh Khan, with approximately 107 films, has a worldwide collection of 8000 crore.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan's 123 films have also earned around 8000 crore worldwide.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Aamir Khan, known for his selective film choices, has earned 6500 crore globally with 58 films.
