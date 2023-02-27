Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD moves is not to be missed by fan-WATCH

Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are the most popular on-screen couple. The song ‘Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra‘ from the film Tabadala has gone viral again; take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh: Bhojpuri songs are popular nowadays. Fans also display their affection for the performers, which is why they have a large fan base on social media.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are the most popular on-screen couple. A video of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has gone viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh were spotted kissing at the park. Fans are going crazy about the couple's hot connection.

This on-screen duo is lighting the song 'Ankhiyan Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra'. Akshara Singh is dressed in a pink suit in this song, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a pink t-shirt. In the video, they make an excellent couple.



Pawan and Akshara Singh were reportedly in a relationship but have since broken up. Because of their controversies, the pair is no longer seen together.

Fans, though, like seeing them together. However, this song is a smash hit. The video has gotten 49 million views, and admirers are commenting.

