    Akshara Singh SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD bedroom song is a must WATCH

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Arvind Akela and Akshara Singh's hot romantic song 'Marad Ke Dihal Darad' goes viral on YouTube with over 3,233,916 views and counting.

    Arvind Akela and Akshara Singh are among the most energetic and well-known Bhojpuri duos. With their breathtaking performances, they have repeatedly lifted the standard.

    Their performances have become a phenomenon online, and internet people like watching them on the large screen together. (WATCH VIDEO)

    They raise the bar again with a dazzling performance to the explosive beats of the song 'Marad Ke Dihal Darad.' Both look lovely together, and their emotional connection throughout the song wins millions of hearts online.
     

    Arvind Akela and Akshara Singh are known for their dynamic dancing and sensual connection, and their performance in 'Marad Ke Dihal Darad' is no exception. They look stunning together and set the standard for hot bedroom romance.

    Arvind Akela's drop-dead stunning saree-clad Akshara Singh is enough to make him lose his cool and fall in love with her. He begins romancing Akshara Singh in the bedroom, and the two actors have a steamy bedroom relationship. 

    On YouTube, the video has received 3,233,916 views. Online people laud the dancing performance in the post's comments section. Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model made fans sweat in her SIZZLING bikinis

