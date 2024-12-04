Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said

Since the announcement of Akhil Akkineni's wedding, rumors have been circulating. From the bride's background and age to the wedding date, various speculations have emerged. This article addresses the latest rumors surrounding Akhil's wedding and provides clarification from Nagarjuna.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

Actor Nagarjuna

Celebrity weddings generate significant buzz, especially on social media. Akhil Akkineni's wedding is the latest subject of online speculation.

article_image2

The announcements of Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and Akhil's wedding have excited fans. This has led to increased online discussions and rumors.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya

Rumors surrounding Akhil's relationship, past engagement, and current relationship with Jainab have been circulating on social media.

article_image4

Speculations about Akhil's wedding date and whether it's a love marriage or arranged marriage are rife on social media.

article_image5

Nagarjuna has reportedly dismissed rumors of a combined wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. He has clarified that Akhil's wedding will take place after Sankranti next year.

article_image6

Actor Nagarjuna

Rumors suggest Akhil's wedding will be held abroad, followed by a reception in Hyderabad. There are also rumors about guest attendance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Recent Stories

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge snt

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027 RBA

Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year ATG

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary snt

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded gcw

New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon