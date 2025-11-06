AK 65 Update: Ajith Kumar to Join Hands with Kollywood’s ‘Hitman’?
While fans are eagerly waiting for an update on actor Ajith Kumar's AK 64, an update about the director of his upcoming film, AK 65, has been leaked.
Image Credit : Fan page Instagram
AK 65 Movie Director
Ajith's films Vidaamuyarchi & Good Bad Ugly released this year. While one failed, the other was a hit, earning ₹243 cr. The director for his next film, AK 64, is already known.
Image Credit : X
Ajith's next film
Adhik Ravichandran, director of Good Bad Ugly, will helm AK 64. Produced by Romeo Pictures with music by Anirudh, it's a gangster film set in a harbor. Ajith said the announcement is in January.
Image Credit : instagram
Ajith in Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction
A surprise AK 65 update reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Ajith's 65th film for a 2027 release. Talks are final, and Ajith has reportedly approved the story. A producer is yet to be confirmed.
Image Credit : X/Dir_Lokesh
Lokesh Kanagaraj turns hero
Lokesh Kanagaraj's last film, Coolie, got mixed reviews, causing his projects with Rajini and Kamal to be dropped. He's now shooting his acting debut, DC, with Wamiqa Gabbi.
