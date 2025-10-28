- Home
Actor Ajith Kumar performed a special pooja during the Suprabhata Seva at the Tirupati Ezhumalayan Temple early this morning. He got tense when a fan there shouted 'Thala' at him.
Ajith Visit Tirupati Temple
Top Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his 64th film with director Adhik Ravichandran. He made a surprise visit to the Tirupati temple for an early morning darshan.
AK's darshan in Tirupati
Ajith arrived in Tirupati yesterday for darshan at the world-famous temple. He attended the Suprabhata Seva this morning. Fans cheered loudly as he exited the temple.
EXCLUSIVE : Thala #AjithKumar Latest Video From Tirumala Temple Early this Morning 🙏
— AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) October 28, 2025
Ajith gets tense
Ajith got tense when fans shouted 'Thala.' He told them, 'This is a temple, be quiet.' Later, he took a selfie for a non-verbal fan, making the fan very happy.
When a fan said he has hearing & speech disability, #Ajithkumar himself took the phone from him and captured a selfie..❣️
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 28, 2025
Ajith on a spiritual tour
Ajith has been visiting temples lately. He recently went to his family deity's temple in Kerala, revealing a chest tattoo of the goddess. This Tirupati trip has fans asking if he is on a spiritual tour.