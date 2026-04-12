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'Ajooba' was made on a massive budget of ₹8 crore, making it the most expensive film of the 90s. However, it tanked at the box office right after release, earning only ₹3.50 crore. Reports say 'Ajooba' was meant to be Amitabh Bachchan's comeback movie, but it didn't help his career at all. The movie has a 5.2 rating on IMDb.