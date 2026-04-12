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Ajooba Completes 35 Years: How Amitabh Bachchan’s Mega Superhero Gamble Crashed at the Box Office
Amitabh Bachchan’s superhero film Ajooba completes 35 years today. Released on April 12, 1991, the ambitious project flopped badly, facing instant rejection and reportedly causing heavy financial losses to its makers.
A team of five writers—Prayag Raj, Brij Katyal, Bharat B. Bhalla, A. Avetikov, and Valentin Ezhov—wrote Shashi Kapoor's film 'Ajooba'. It's said that Amitabh Bachchan interfered a lot in the casting, which is why the film didn't turn out as it was supposed to.
Besides directing, Shashi Kapoor also produced 'Ajooba'. It's said that he invested all his life savings into this film. When the movie flopped, he suffered a massive financial loss. Before this, he had produced acclaimed films like '36 Chowringhee Lane', 'Kalyug', 'Vijeta', and 'Utsav'.
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