Ajith Kumar upset by fan chants at 'Vidaamuyarchi' film release event; Here's why

Actor Ajith Kumar is reportedly upset over fan chants during the release of his film 'Vidaamuyarchi'.

Ajith's love for his fans

Actor Ajith Kumar has been acting in Tamil cinema for over 30 years. Ajith, who came without any film background, has reached the next level with his hard work and today he has been crowned as the leading mass hero of Tamil cinema. It was his die-hard fans who gave him this identity. Ajith, who has immense love for his fans, has never failed to question them even if they make mistakes.

God is Ajith slogan

Last year, actor Ajith's fans raised the slogan 'God... Ajith' in public places, took a video of it and posted it online, and the post went viral. After that, they started chanting like this everywhere they went. Especially if they went to the temple, they would raise the slogan 'God... Ajith' there and disturb the devotees who came there.

Ajith's warning

If the fans are shouting on one side, music composer Anirudh put those lines in his song to boost them. Because of this, the slogan 'God is Ajith' became huge. As the situation got out of hand, actor Ajith himself entered the field and gave a warning to the fans. Ajith had lovingly ordered not to chant 'God... Ajith' like this anymore. Even after his announcement, the fans have not yet reformed.

Ajith's displeasure

In this situation, after a gap of almost 2 years, Ajith's film 'Vidaamuyarchi' has been released. The fans who came to watch this film celebrated in front of the theater and also chanted 'God is Ajith' and released the video. It seems that actor Ajith is upset that the fans are chanting 'God is Ajith' again without listening to him. It seems that Ajith is saddened that the fans did not listen to him even though the film was released.

