Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

Let's take a look at the third-day box office collection of the recently released film 'Vidaamuyarchi', starring Ajith and Trisha, directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Vidaamuyarchi is a film directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar. Trisha plays opposite Ajith in this film. This pair, who last acted together in the film Yennai Arindhaal, have reunited after almost 10 years. Action King Arjun plays the villain in this film. Apart from this, Arav, Regina, and Yogi Babu also play important roles. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

Anirudh has composed the music for Vidaamuyarchi. His music is a major strength of the film. Especially the Saavadika song composed by Anirudh and the way it was filmed, and Ajith's lively dance in it, have greatly attracted the fans. Unlike the usual Ajith films, Magizh Thirumeni has created this one differently. Especially the absence of fight scenes in the first half is a big surprise.

Vidaamuyarchi was released worldwide on February 6. Even though it was not a holiday, the film showed its mass appeal by collecting Rs.25.5 crore in India on the first day itself. Then the film's collection decreased rapidly on the second day. It collected only 10 crores on the second day. However, as yesterday was a holiday, the box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi has picked up on the third day.

Accordingly, the film has collected Rs.15 crore in India on the third day. With this, the film has crossed 50 crore collection in India alone in three days. The film has grossed Rs.22 crore overseas. In addition to this, the film has collected 1.5 crores in Andhra Pradesh, 5 crores in Karnataka, 1.8 crores in Kerala, and 70 lakhs in other states, and has collected over Rs.80 crores worldwide in three days.

As today is also a holiday, the collection of Vidaamuyarchi is expected to increase further. Moreover, by the end of today, the film will reach the Himalayan collection of Rs.100 crore. Vidaamuyarchi is set to achieve the feat of being the first Tamil film to collect 100 crores this year.

Latest Videos