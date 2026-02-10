- Home
- Entertainment
- WATCH: Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi Says, 'Behave Yourself'
WATCH: Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi Says, 'Behave Yourself'
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who has a big global fan base and is presently competing in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance event, lost his cool with a spectator over disorderly conduct at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.
Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan In Abu Dhabi
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who has a big fan base throughout the world and is presently competing in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance event, slammed a fan for unruly conduct at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.
The incident occurred during the race, and the footage quickly went viral on social media, revealing the actor was plainly angered by the fan's behaviour.
Ajith Kumar Loses His Cool With A Fan In Abu Dhabi
In the viral footage, the 54-year-old actor is mobbed by fans attempting to catch a look of their favourite celebrity, with several fans putting up their phones to record him, as his team's support workers and track officials try to hide him from the crowd.
Visibly irritated by the circumstances, Ajith ultimately lost his cool with a fan and stated, "Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre."
AK va Tension panrathe ivangaluku Velaya pochu…. 😕
Lets Respect that Man!!
pic.twitter.com/5QrLMgTvIE
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 10, 2026
Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan In Abu Dhabi
Many celebrities attended the recent tournament in Abu Dhabi. Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priya Prakash Varrier, and director Venkat Prabhu, among others, attended the event to see Ajith perform. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar recently took a vacation from acting to focus on his racing career, and he was last seen in the 2025 film Good Bad Ugly.
Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan In Abu Dhabi
In an earlier interview with India Today, the actor discussed how acting was never his intended professional path and how he fell into it by mistake.
Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan In Abu Dhabi
He explained, "Acting was never on my radar. I am an unintentional actor. After school, I began working at an auto manufacturing firm for around six months. I started racing bikes at the age of 18. Then, before I realised it, I began doing print advertisements and television commercials."
The actor is expected to collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran for a second movie. An formal confirmation is awaited.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.