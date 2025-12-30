Ajith Kumar’s Car Race Documentary to Hit Screens Soon? Here’s What We Know
Actor Ajith Kumar is fully focused on car racing these days, and a documentary on his racing journey is reportedly in the works. Recent updates have leaked, hinting at its upcoming release.
Ajith Kumar Shifts Focus to Car Racing
After the success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is keeping his next film under wraps, turning his attention to car racing. The star’s passion for motorsports has taken center stage, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates about his racing journey beyond the silver screen.
Documentary on Malaysian Race Announced
Ajith’s upcoming documentary, directed by A.L. Vijay, captures his recent car race in Malaysia. The film promises an inside look at the challenges he faced on the track, highlighting both the technical and mental aspects of competitive racing, giving fans a closer glimpse of his high-octane pursuits.
Glimpse Video Highlights Triumph
A short glimpse video released yesterday shows Ajith’s car troubles during the Malaysian race and his team’s intense response. The footage culminates in his thrilling comeback in the following round, emphasizing resilience, teamwork, and the excitement of professional racing, giving fans a taste of the documentary’s dramatic narrative.
Plans for Theatrical Release
Ajith aims to release the documentary in theaters, intending to popularize car racing in India. Though the release is rumored for his birthday, May 1, 2026, nothing is confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly anticipating both the film and a broader awareness of motorsports in the country.
Joining hands with AK sir again .. 🔥🔥🔥 mass a class a trks and osts Onway … thanks to my director alvijay and @SureshChandraa sir pic.twitter.com/nwewyXCdlR
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 29, 2025
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.