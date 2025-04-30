Ajith Kumar hospitalised at Apollo hospital Chennai – Here’s what we know so far
Leading Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Check his latest update
Leading Tamil actor Ajith Kumar had two film releases this year. While Vidaamuyarchi underperformed, Good Bad Ugly, released on April 10, turned into a blockbuster, grossing over ₹250 crore and becoming the highest-grossing film of his career.
Ajith, awarded the Padma Bhushan in January, received the honour on April 28 in Delhi. He returned to Chennai yesterday to a warm airport welcome and expressed gratitude, assuring the media he would meet them soon.
Upon his return to Chennai, actor Ajith Kumar was admitted to Apollo Hospital for a routine medical checkup and physiotherapy. The visit was prompted by a minor leg injury he sustained while navigating through a heavy crowd at the airport. Doctors have confirmed there's no cause for concern, and the actor is reportedly doing well. His admission was purely precautionary to ensure proper care and recovery. Fans have expressed their support and well-wishes on social media, hoping for his speedy recovery.