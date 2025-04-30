Upon his return to Chennai, actor Ajith Kumar was admitted to Apollo Hospital for a routine medical checkup and physiotherapy. The visit was prompted by a minor leg injury he sustained while navigating through a heavy crowd at the airport. Doctors have confirmed there's no cause for concern, and the actor is reportedly doing well. His admission was purely precautionary to ensure proper care and recovery. Fans have expressed their support and well-wishes on social media, hoping for his speedy recovery.