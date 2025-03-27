user
Ajey: THIS actor to play Yogi Adityanath in biopic detailing his leadership and struggles [WATCH]

A powerful biopic showcasing the struggles, sacrifices, and leadership journey of Yogi Adityanath, featuring a stellar cast and inspired by his transformation from spiritual leader to CM.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

The inspiring and dynamic life of CM Yogi Adityanath is soon to be depicted on the big screen through the biopic Ajey - The Untold Story of a Yogi. This film will explore the emotional highs and lows, struggles, and sacrifices that have shaped Yogi Adityanath into the powerful leader he is today. The recently released motion poster provides a glimpse into his early life, his spiritual journey, and the decisive moments that set him on his path to politics, offering a sneak peek into the unseen aspects of his life.
 

Stellar Cast and Key Characters

The film stars Anant Joshi in the role of Yogi Adityanath, portraying his transformation from a devoted Nathpanthi Yogi to a prominent politician. Alongside Joshi, the film features an ensemble cast that includes renowned actors such as Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Singh. These actors will bring key characters from Yogi's life to the screen, making it an emotionally engaging and action-packed film. The motion poster, which was unveiled with the tagline “Usne sab tyag diya, par janata ne usko apna bana liya,” hints at the film's central theme of selfless service to the public.

A Story of Determination and Leadership

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey - The Untold Story of a Yogi is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, showcasing the immense challenges, resilience, and determination of Yogi Adityanath. The film is set to provide a compelling mix of drama, action, and sacrifice while highlighting his rise in the political sphere. With its engaging narrative and powerful performances, the film aims to inspire young audiences across the world, reinforcing messages of leadership, dedication, and the importance of staying true to one's principles. Scheduled for release in multiple languages in 2025, the movie promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

