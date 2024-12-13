Aishwarya Rajesh's Brother Manikandan and Sofia Divorced

News of actor Aishwarya Rajesh's brother Manikandan Rajesh divorcing his wife Sofia has caused a stir.

Just like Aishwarya Rajesh struggled to enter cinema, Manikandan Rajesh faced hardships to get serial opportunities on television.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Manikandan's father, a Telugu actor, passed away due to health issues when they were young. Their mother raised them. Both Aishwarya and Manikandan worked part-time to cover their college expenses.

While seeking opportunities in film and television, Aishwarya Rajesh got a chance to participate in a dance show. She also worked as a host and started looking for film roles. Manikandan Rajesh continued his television journey and got a role in the Vijay TV serial 'Aval'.

He acted in serials like Azhagu, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Thai Veedu, and Nachiyar. Despite appearing in a few films, he couldn't achieve the same stability as his sister. He participated in Bigg Boss but didn't win. Manikandan Rajesh married actress Sofia, his co-star, and they have a son named Aryan. Being a celebrity couple, they participated in shows like Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai but later withdrew due to personal reasons.

After marrying Manikandan, Sofia took a break from acting to raise her child. She has now returned to films and serials. She acted opposite Kalaiyarasan in Hotspot and is currently in the Sun TV serial 'Marumagal'. News of Manikandan and Sofia's divorce has come as a shock. While rumors circulated on social media, neither Manikandan nor Sofia has officially confirmed the news.

