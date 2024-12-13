Aishwarya Rajesh's Brother Manikandan and Sofia Divorced

News of actor Aishwarya Rajesh's brother Manikandan Rajesh divorcing his wife Sofia has caused a stir.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

Actor Manikandan Rajesh

Just like Aishwarya Rajesh struggled to enter cinema, Manikandan Rajesh faced hardships to get serial opportunities on television.

article_image2

Aishwarya Rajesh's Brother Manikandan

Aishwarya Rajesh and Manikandan's father, a Telugu actor, passed away due to health issues when they were young. Their mother raised them. Both Aishwarya and Manikandan worked part-time to cover their college expenses.

article_image3

Manikandan Rajesh and Sofia

While seeking opportunities in film and television, Aishwarya Rajesh got a chance to participate in a dance show. She also worked as a host and started looking for film roles. Manikandan Rajesh continued his television journey and got a role in the Vijay TV serial 'Aval'.

article_image4

Bigg Boss Manikandan Rajesh

He acted in serials like Azhagu, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Thai Veedu, and Nachiyar. Despite appearing in a few films, he couldn't achieve the same stability as his sister. He participated in Bigg Boss but didn't win.

Manikandan Rajesh married actress Sofia, his co-star, and they have a son named Aryan. Being a celebrity couple, they participated in shows like Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai but later withdrew due to personal reasons.

article_image5

Sofia and Manikandan

After marrying Manikandan, Sofia took a break from acting to raise her child. She has now returned to films and serials. She acted opposite Kalaiyarasan in Hotspot and is currently in the Sun TV serial 'Marumagal'.

News of Manikandan and Sofia's divorce has come as a shock. While rumors circulated on social media, neither Manikandan nor Sofia has officially confirmed the news.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH] ATG

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH]

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Bigg boss 18: Chum Darang's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer gcw

TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH) snt

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast NTI

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast

Opinion Chitradurga The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar AJR

Opinion | Chitradurga: The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon