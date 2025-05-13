"Nitanshi Goel, the rising star of Laapataa Ladies, makes her grand Cannes debut as L'Oréal Paris' brand ambassador, calling the moment 'an absolute honor' and a dream come true."

Laapataa Ladies' actress Nitanshi Goel, who has created a niche for herself, is all set to make a glorious debut at Cannes Film Festival 2025. Representing the country as brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, the upcoming actress will walk the extremely sought-after red carpet, attaining a crucial milestone in her professional life.

Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel talks about Cannes

Looking back on her Cannes debut, Nitanshi had these words to say about her passion: “I started this career with dreams to do things for myself. From the amazing ride of Laapataa Ladies until being here today on the international platform in Cannes, I am closer to fulfilling them. I am that one girl standing for all the Indian girls out there who have big dreams and are willing to go and do it, no matter what.”

Nitanshi further discussed how proud she was to represent young girls from across the globe, as she said, "It is a moment of sheer bliss to represent those girls on a global level. By having me on the carpet, I hope to inspire every woman out there who's grabbing their life, dreams, and career by their own. It's a pure honor."

India's Strong Presence at Cannes 2025

Indian presence at Cannes this year will be out of the world. Besides Nitanshi, other Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of the festival. Even last year's Grand Prix winner director Payal Kapadia will be a member of the jury.

A Milestone for Indian Cinema

Nitanshi’s Cannes debut is a testament to the growing global recognition of Indian talent. As she steps onto the red carpet, she carries the dreams of countless aspiring artists, proving that passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements.