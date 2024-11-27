Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Was actress two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi? Read on

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationship continues to spark interest, with rumors of secret weddings, alleged two-timing, and viral morphed pictures adding to the intrigue. From clarifying speculations to emotional revelations, their story remains a hot topic in Bollywood gossip circles

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has been in the lime-light for better part of the year. The rumours started after Aishwarya attended the Ambani wedding alone with her daughter. The rest of the Bachchan's posed together. Even, though they reunited inside, the rumours stuck. It further amplified after Abhishek did not wish Aishwarya publicly on Instagram and even skipped wishing his daughter Aaradhya on social media. In the light of this, both Aiswarya and Abhishek's past life and relationship has been on the scrutiny. A viral post on social media claims that the Aishwarya allegedly two-timed Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi

During the late 90s, rumors suggested that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, who co-starred in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, had secretly married and spent their honeymoon in New York. Refuting these claims, Aishwarya once clarified, "The industry is such a small place. If it had happened, everyone would know. I’ve not even had time for my family after my mom’s accident"

Speculations about Aishwarya being in touch with Salman while dating Vivek Oberoi surfaced, adding fuel to the controversy. Sohail Khan alleged that her lack of acknowledgment of her relationship with Salman caused insecurity, stating, "She never made him feel sure of her feelings, which upset him."

Sohail Khan also commented on Aishwarya's emotional moments in public, questioning why she never acknowledged her relationship with Salman when she frequently visited their family home. He suggested her actions had caused emotional distress for both Salman and Vivek

Recently, a purported picture of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Arpita Khan posing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding went viral. Social media users speculated about a reunion, but it was confirmed that the image was digitally altered

At the wedding, Salman arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and posed on the red carpet, while Aishwarya attended the event later and posed solo. The viral picture of them together was proven fake, yet it sparked discussions about their past among fans

