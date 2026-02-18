- Home
- Entertainment
- AI Fight Video of Brad Pitt vs Tom Cruise Ignites Hollywood Copyright Battle; Read On
AI Fight Video of Brad Pitt vs Tom Cruise Ignites Hollywood Copyright Battle; Read On
A viral AI-generated video shows Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in an intense fight, sparking debate in Hollywood. Studios and industry bodies are raising copyright and IP concerns over the use of celebrity likenesses.
Viral AI Clip Sparks Debate
A viral AI video showing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise fighting each other has triggered fresh debate in Hollywood over AI-generated likeness. The clip, created using ByteDance’s Seedance tool, spread rapidly online, raising concerns among studios and actors about consent, misuse of identities, and growing challenges posed by powerful generative video technology today.
Studios Raise Legal Concerns
Major studios reacted swiftly after the clip gained traction. Reports said Disney sent a cease-and-desist notice to ByteDance, alleging intellectual property violations. Industry bodies also warned that AI tools using recognizable characters and celebrities without permission could harm creative rights and blur legal boundaries around ownership and performance in the digital age.
Also Read: BAFTAs 2026: Alia Bhatt joins star-studded lineup of presenters
ByteDance Responds, Tightens Rules
ByteDance responded by saying it respects intellectual property and is improving safeguards to prevent misuse. The company has reportedly paused the feature allowing users to upload images of real people. While no comments came from Pitt or Cruise, the controversy highlights growing pressure on tech platforms to balance innovation with ethical and legal responsibility.
Also Read: Robert Duvall dies at 95; Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute note
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.