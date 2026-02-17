Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, who reportedly died at 95. Kher praised his 'profoundly truthful' acting and iconic roles. The Academy also honored the 'To Kill a Mockingbird' actor's seven-decade career.

Anupam Kher's Emotional Tribute

Legendary actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Hollywood star Robert Duvall, who breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 95. Remembering 'To Kill a Mockingbird' actor, Kher wrote, "IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL...Robert Duvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites -- not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to."

Praising a Masterclass in Understatement

Recalling his role in 'The Godfather', he added, "From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black. His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories."

Calling him a "brilliant" performer, he shared, "He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement."

The ace star concluded his emotional tribute with, "Actors like Robert Duvall don't just perform -- they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft. Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti! " https://www.instagram.com/p/DU13YRfgqKR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Academy Honors a Legendary Career

Earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has paid a moving tribute to legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall following his death at the age of 95, celebrating a career that redefined screen acting across generations. Duvall passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on February 15, 2026. In a heartfelt social media post, the Academy honoured his extraordinary body of work, describing his performances as a "masterclass in restraint" and authenticity that will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike.

A Career Spanning Seven Decades

Born in 1931, Duvall built a career spanning seven decades, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood's most respected performers. His breakthrough came with a brief yet unforgettable turn as the reclusive Boo Radley in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'. The performance signalled the arrival of a remarkable talent known for his naturalistic style and quiet intensity.

He went on to achieve worldwide fame as Tom Hagen, the Corleone family's trusted consigliere, in 'The Godfather' and its sequel. The role cemented his status as a formidable screen presence capable of commanding attention without overt theatrics.

In 1979, Duvall delivered one of cinema's most iconic lines, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning", as Lt. Col. Kilgore in 'Apocalypse Now.' That same year, he portrayed a domineering Marine father in 'The Great Santini.'

His portrayal of a washed-up country singer seeking redemption in 'Tender Mercies' earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1983, marking the pinnacle of a career filled with accolades.

Over the years, Duvall received seven Oscar nominations, four Golden Globes, a BAFTA, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

On television, he won hearts as the beloved Texas Ranger Gus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, a role he once described as his personal favourite.

Beyond acting, Duvall was an accomplished filmmaker. He wrote, directed, and self-financed 'The Apostle', a passion project that earned him yet another Oscar nomination. (ANI)