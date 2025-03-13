After wedding gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her Rs 50 lakhs engagement ring to THIS

Read Full Gallery

Do you know what Samantha did with her engagement ring after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya? You'll be shocked to know.

Any news related to actress Samantha goes viral in moments. She gets lakhs of likes for a single post. Every information about her attracts fans.

Samantha - Naga Chaitanya Divorce

Initially, social media blamed Samantha for the divorce. Later, questions arose whether Naga Chaitanya's love for Shobhita was the reason.

Samantha Dating a Married Director

For the past few months, there have been rumors that Samantha is dating Raj Nidimoru, a famous director who is already married. But neither confirmed it.

Samantha's Ring Transformed into a Pendant:

Samantha converted her engagement ring into a pendant and made a necklace for it. She has used this pendant in many events.

Samantha Remodeled Her Wedding Dress

Samantha also had her wedding gown remodeled to suit the 2024 awards ceremony after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

