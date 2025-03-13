SoFi Technologies Stock Draws Retail Attention After $5B Loan Platform Business Agreement With Blue Owl Capital Funds

SoFi said this is its largest loan platform business agreement, and the deal comes amid a growing demand for personal loans from its members and debt investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Draws Retail Attention After $5B Loan Platform Business Agreement With Blue Owl Capital Funds
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) were in the spotlight on Thursday after the firm announced the signing of its largest loan platform business agreement worth $5 billion.

SoFi said it has finalized a two-year agreement with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, an asset manager with over $250 billion in assets under management.

The company’s loan platform business refers pre-qualified borrowers to loan origination partners and originates loans on behalf of third parties.

The deal comes amid a growing demand for personal loans from its members and debt investors. The company believes this will advance its strategy to diversify revenue streams with less capital-intensive and more fee-based sources of revenue.

Last year, SoFi’s loan platform business originated $2.1 billion of loans. Through the business, the company earns a fee income to originate loans on behalf of partners while retaining servicing rights.

CEO Anthony Noto said the deal is two times its first commitment, diversifying toward less capital-intensive and more fee-based revenue sources.

Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit at Blue Owl, noted that they see a strong opportunity in participating in this growth through this strategic program.

SoFi recently announced the issuance of $697.6 million in notes secured by a pool of personal loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A.

The firm noted that this marked the first securitization of new collateral in SoFi’s Consumer Loan Program since 2021 and the first using collateral that originated in the loan platform business.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘neutral’ territory (47/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:51 a.m. ET on March 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:51 a.m. ET on March 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expressed optimism on the deal.

SoFi shares have lost over 15% in 2025 but have gained over 61% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wells Fargo Stock Upgraded By RBC Capital, Analyst Expects Bank To See Regulatory Benefit — Retail Sentiment Improves

Wells Fargo Stock Upgraded By RBC Capital, Analyst Expects Bank To See Regulatory Benefit — Retail Sentiment Improves

Microsoft Analyst Says Software Giant Key Shelter In Macroeconomic Storm Buffeting Magnificent Six Peers: Retail Isn't Excited

Microsoft Analyst Says Software Giant Key Shelter In Macroeconomic Storm Buffeting Magnificent Six Peers: Retail Isn't Excited

Archer Aviation, Palantir Announce Next-Gen Aircraft Software Development Pact: Retail’s Unimpressed

Archer Aviation, Palantir Announce Next-Gen Aircraft Software Development Pact: Retail’s Unimpressed

SentinelOne Stock Slips As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Solid Q4 Print: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

SentinelOne Stock Slips As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Solid Q4 Print: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Recent Stories

Affordable Gold Chain and Pendant Designs for Women

Lightweight Gold Chain & Locket Designs Under 10 Grams

Wells Fargo Stock Upgraded By RBC Capital, Analyst Expects Bank To See Regulatory Benefit — Retail Sentiment Improves

Wells Fargo Stock Upgraded By RBC Capital, Analyst Expects Bank To See Regulatory Benefit — Retail Sentiment Improves

Microsoft Analyst Says Software Giant Key Shelter In Macroeconomic Storm Buffeting Magnificent Six Peers: Retail Isn't Excited

Microsoft Analyst Says Software Giant Key Shelter In Macroeconomic Storm Buffeting Magnificent Six Peers: Retail Isn't Excited

KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career' HRD

KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career'

IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season HRD

IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon