Image Credit : Instagram

From Trolls to Compliments: Internet Reacts to Uorfi’s Transformation

Initially, Uorfi was trolled heavily for her swollen face, but now the narrative is changing. Social media is filled with positive comments appreciating her natural beauty. Many fans are calling her brave for going public with such a personal transformation.

Uorfi began her career in TV shows like Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she truly rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Known for her quirky and daring fashion, Uorfi often grabs attention in paparazzi videos.

Recently, she appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s reality show The Traitors India and walked away as the winner. Now, with her candid take on beauty and self-acceptance, Uorfi continues to inspire fans in a new way.